Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,499 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $2,128,844 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

GBT opened at $42.05 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.