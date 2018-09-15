SecureCoin (SRC) Market Cap Reaches $69,245.00

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. SecureCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,245.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SecureCoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00029741 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000142 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,132,151 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com . SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.