Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Given $57.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on CKH shares. TheStreet raised Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. 84,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,935. The firm has a market cap of $897.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.74. Seacor has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Seacor had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $216.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. research analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $275,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the first quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Seacor during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seacor by 65.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 68,761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seacor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

