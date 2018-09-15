Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Holdings Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189,193 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,516,000 after acquiring an additional 442,933 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 853,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 16,603 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,428,522.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,673,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,528,322.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,135,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $16,588,400. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG opened at $76.64 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.84%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

