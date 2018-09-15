Scott T. Mikuen Sells 3,903 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS) Stock

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HRS opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harris Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 42.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 17.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.
Harris Company Profile
Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.
