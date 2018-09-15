Scott T. Mikuen Sells 3,903 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS) Stock

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRS opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harris Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 42.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 17.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

