Scorecoin (SCORE) Price Reaches $0.0026

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Scorecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scorecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Scorecoin has a total market capitalization of $106,974.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00885156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018345 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Scorecoin Coin Profile

Scorecoin (CRYPTO:SCORE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. The official website for Scorecoin is scorecoin.net . Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark

Scorecoin Coin Trading

Scorecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

