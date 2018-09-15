Scor Se (SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scor stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,488. Scor has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Scor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

