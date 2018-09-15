Scopus Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 178,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 128,785 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 144,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 38,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $22.55 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

