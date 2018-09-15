Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Receives $84.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,728 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 536.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

