Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Owens-Illinois worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,816,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,585,000 after buying an additional 503,803 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,370,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after buying an additional 756,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 49.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 834,126 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 28.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 492,894 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of OI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 45.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.