Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $48,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.90.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 2.59%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

