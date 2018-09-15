Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,613 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Hain Celestial Group worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.69 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

