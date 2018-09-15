SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in SCANA were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SCANA by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after purchasing an additional 442,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SCANA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SCANA by 196.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SCANA by 1,477.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

SCG stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.10.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

