SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3,446.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.55.

SBAC opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $140.62 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,431,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,945 shares of company stock worth $40,678,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.