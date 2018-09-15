Sapience Investments LLC Reduces Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

BPOP stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other Popular news, insider Richard L. Carrion sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $10,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 22,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,142,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,156 shares of company stock worth $17,547,056 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

