Sapience Investments LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Adient PLC (ADNT) Stock

Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 71.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 11.8% in the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

