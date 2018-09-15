Sapience Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Sapience Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $225.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

