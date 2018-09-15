Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Declares GBX 4.60 Dividend

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 631 ($8.22) on Friday. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 579 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 837 ($10.90).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 940 ($12.24) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.