Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
SAND opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.
