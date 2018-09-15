Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SAND opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,575,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 1,578,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,197,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 336,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,013,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 250.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 268,955 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

