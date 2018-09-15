Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Apache by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NYSE APA opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

