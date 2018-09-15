Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after acquiring an additional 647,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Valero Energy by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after acquiring an additional 601,582 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after acquiring an additional 414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 324,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

