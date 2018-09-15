Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

SAFT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $96.35. 30,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,392. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Mckown sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $119,214.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $434,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $583,157. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

