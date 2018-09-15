Russian Miner Coin (RMC) Hits Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Russian Miner Coin has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $845.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4,177.27 or 0.63908975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna. In the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00277966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00154923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.06598770 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one . Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Russian Miner Coin Coin Trading

Russian Miner Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

