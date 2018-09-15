Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 572,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.61 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.09%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

