Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Rudolph Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:RTEC opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Rudolph Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $104,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

