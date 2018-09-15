Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,130 at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,980 ($38.82) to GBX 3,130 ($40.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 3,050 ($39.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,411 ($31.41) to GBX 2,830 ($36.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,820 ($36.73) to GBX 2,890 ($37.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,766.32 ($36.03).

Get Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,508 ($32.67). The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.