Roni Appel Buys 33,333 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Stock

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advaxis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,178. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 644,201 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 182.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $190,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

