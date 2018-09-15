Roni Appel Buys 33,333 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Stock

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Advaxis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,178. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.
