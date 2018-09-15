Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Lessened by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 160,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,433 shares of company stock worth $2,086,894. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $191.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.