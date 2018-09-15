Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

RCKT traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 460,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,903. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,462.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 1,222,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 829,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 409,564 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,563,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

