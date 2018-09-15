Robert William Howard Sells 31,250 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $412,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,946,154.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $409,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $221,406.25.

Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of -1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

JAG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

