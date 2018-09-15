RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$277.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.05 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

