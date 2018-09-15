Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Holdings Cut by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,914 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 26.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 4.9% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 219,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Investec lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.271 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

