Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

RMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 174.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 266,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 169,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 843.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,753,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMP opened at $1,714.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

