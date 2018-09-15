Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.61 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Zogenix worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.12. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.