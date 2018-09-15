Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Paul Rice sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $46,633.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $48,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $159,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.37. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

