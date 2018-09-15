Reviewing KushCo (KSHB) and Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

KushCo (NASDAQ: YTEN) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KushCo and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KushCo -6.84% -5.25% -4.51% Yield10 Bioscience -1,377.53% -101.61% -76.35%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KushCo and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KushCo 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.35%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than KushCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KushCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of KushCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KushCo and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KushCo $18.79 million 22.08 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 13.95 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.40

KushCo has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

KushCo beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector. The company also operates a creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis brands that provide brand strategy, design and marketing, Web application development, and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it researches and develops packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries. The company was formerly known as Kush Bottles, Inc. and changed its name to KushCo Holdings, Inc. in September 2018. KushCo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Garden Grove, California.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

