Reviewing Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) & Select Energy Services (WTTR)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NYSE: WTTR) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -65.60% -50.82% -33.56% Select Energy Services 1.58% 3.53% 2.76%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Select Energy Services 0 1 8 0 2.89

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.27, indicating a potential upside of 466.67%. Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $19.61, indicating a potential upside of 60.09%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Select Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $44.02 million 0.68 -$26.94 million ($0.26) -1.54 Select Energy Services $692.49 million 1.89 -$16.81 million $0.80 15.31

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.