Restaurant Group (RTN) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised Restaurant Group to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.91 ($4.05).

RTN opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.87) on Thursday. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.97).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

