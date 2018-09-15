Renishaw plc (RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 46 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share on Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.13) on Friday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 3,024 ($39.39) and a one year high of GBX 5,820 ($75.81).

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 167.80 ($2.19) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

RSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,200 ($67.73) to GBX 5,900 ($76.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,865 ($50.35).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.