Renishaw plc (RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 46 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share on Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:RSW opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.13) on Friday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 3,024 ($39.39) and a one year high of GBX 5,820 ($75.81).
Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 167.80 ($2.19) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.