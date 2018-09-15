Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.06 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $45,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after acquiring an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 62.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,927 shares of company stock worth $73,976,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $338.73 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $351.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.