Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.09 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.40 and a twelve month high of $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,602,023.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

