Rcoin (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Rcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001052 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Rcoin Profile

Rcoin (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token . Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com

Rcoin Coin Trading

Rcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

