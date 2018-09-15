Raymond James & Associates Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,079,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $1,006,081.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

