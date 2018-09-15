Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $137.75 and a 52 week high of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

