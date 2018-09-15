Radian Group Inc (RDN) Receives $23.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

