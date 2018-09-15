Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 89.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,747,000 after buying an additional 22,285,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after buying an additional 8,934,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,928,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,017,000 after buying an additional 4,489,564 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 180.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,189,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,707,000 after buying an additional 3,981,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PPL by 22.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,777,000 after buying an additional 3,388,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

