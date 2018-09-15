Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $363,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 255.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,793,546,000 after acquiring an additional 153,749 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,094 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $476.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.13 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

