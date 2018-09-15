Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 800.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $1,695,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total transaction of $4,168,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $13,711,227. 10.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $369.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.35 and a fifty-two week high of $377.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.