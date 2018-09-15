Quantum International Income Corp (QIC) Director Purchases C$44,000.00 in Stock

Quantum International Income Corp (CVE:QIC) Director Chad Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

Shares of QIC stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,537. Quantum International Income Corp has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Get Quantum International Income alerts:

Quantum International Income Company Profile

Quantum International Income Corp., through its subsidiary, Lucky Bucks, LLC, owns and operates coin operated amusement machines (COAMs) in the state of Georgia, the United States. It operates approximately 1,700 skill-based digital gaming machines across 360 locations. The company was formerly known as E.G.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quantum International Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum International Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.