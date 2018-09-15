Quantum International Income Corp (QIC) Director Purchases C$44,000.00 in Stock

Quantum International Income Corp (CVE:QIC) Director Chad Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.
Shares of QIC stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,537. Quantum International Income Corp has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.25.
Quantum International Income Company Profile
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum International Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum International Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.