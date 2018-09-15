Quanta Utility Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,694.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $118,694.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00154644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.06598970 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

